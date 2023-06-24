x
Two injured after driver runs stop sign, causes accident that hit power pole

The cars collided, left the street and hit a power pole. Power lines fell into the road, causing the area to be closed down.
Credit: 13 On Your Side

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A car ran a stop sign in Ottawa County, causing two people to get hurt, the Sheriff's Office says.

The crash happened in the intersection of 96th Avenue and New Holland Street in Blendon Township around 10:20 Saturday morning. 

Police say a 70-year-old woman from Holland City was driving east on New Holland when she failed to stop at the stop sign. She collided with a 54-year-old woman from Zeeland, who had the right of way.

The cars left the street and hit a power pole. Power lines fell into the road, causing a complete closure.

Both women suffered internal injuries and were sent to Grand Rapids area hospitals by ambulance in stable condition.

Consumer's Energy fixed the power lines and the Ottawa County Road Commission replaced the stop sign. 

The crash is still under investigation. 

    

