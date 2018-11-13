GEORGETOWN TWP., Mich. - A Dean Transportation school bus, a pick-up truck and a car were involved in a crash in Georgetown Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred at 44th Street and 8th Avenue around 3:45 p.m.

The bus hit a pick-up truck and that caused the truck to hit another stationary car. The bus driver was cited for failure to yield.

Two students on the bus were injured. They were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure and listed in stable condition.

The bus was coming from the Ottawa Area Center.

