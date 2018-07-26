GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – In front of a crowd of protestors, two Kent County commissioners symbolically committed to ending the county’s contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Robert Womack and Betsy Melton signed a mock resolution denouncing ICE and calling on the county to terminate its contract with the agency. The Kent County jail is paid to temporarily hold people who are arrested and then flagged for ICE.

More than 150 people from Movimiento Cosecha GR and other immigration rights groups packed the Kent County Board of Commissioners meeting Thursday to protest the contract. Demonstrations briefly suspended the meeting.

Womack left his spot at the table to sign the agreement during public comment. He was met by a host of cheers.

“Where’s our original mission statement that we would collaborate with an organization that’s kidnapping children?” Womack said later in the meeting. “We do need to have a work session on this, or it’s going to continue to get completely out of hand. And it’s going to be our fault.”

Melton, brought to tears multiple times during the meeting, urged Chairman Jim Saalfeld to either put a committee together or host a session to analyze the contract.

“I can tell you right now that if I were at the border and if someone were taking any one of my children…until they knocked me out or shot me, they would not get a hold of my children,” Melton said.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department held 185 people flagged for ICE in 2017 and collected $17,935 in revenue. The county signed the contract in 2012 and renewed it last year.

The protesters brought forward a fake check for $18,000 made out to the board for “human trafficking 185 people.” Many speakers said the commissioners are complicit in separating families.

Kent County Sheriff Larry Stelma said picking at the contract is counter-productive when the country is in dire need of federal immigration reform. He said he’s open to meeting with Cosecha GR and other groups.

“On top of that, the [protest] tactics are counterproductive and really turn people off that are interested in immigration reform,” Stelma said. “When people fully understand the breadth and scope of the contract, they realize that it’s not as what it’s being portrayed.”

Several other commissioners expressed interest in discussing the contract and meeting with protest groups prior to the next board meeting in August.

"It's a start,” said Gema Lowe, an organizer with Cosecha GR. “But the goal is to get the end of the contract. So we'll keep coming back until they end the contract."

