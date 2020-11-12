Two killed after multiple crashes on US-131 Thursday

Both the crashes are currently under investigation, along with a third one that also occurred near the first two crashes.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police has released updates on multiple crashes that happened Thursday on US-131 that left two people dead.

Police say the first crash happened in the northbound lanes near the 60-mile marker. They say a pedestrian, who appeared to have been working on a broken-down vehicle, stepped into the lane of traffic and was struck by a semitruck. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The second crash, which involved four cars, happened in the northbound lanes at the 54-mile marker. Police say it occurred from the residual traffic back up from the first accident. They say three vehicles were stopped when a driver of a midsize pickup truck failed to stop and caused the crash. An occupant of one of the struck vehicles was severely injured and died on scene.

Both the crashes are currently under investigation, along with a third one that also occurred near the first two crashes. Information on the third crash has not yet been released.

