Two local families march for answers

Even though the seasons are changing these families demands have not.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — On Saturday, Oct. 3., in downtown Grand Rapids two names were called as protesters reunited in Rosa Parks Circle.

The families of Breonna Taylor and Kavosaye Phillips stood side by side asking for information on both of their cases.

Breonna Taylor's case received a ruling last week that her Grand Rapids family members want explained. The Kentucky Court ruled that no charges were made in relation to Taylor's death. Only one out of three police officers that shot into the 26-year-old's apartment on March 13 was charged with recklessness, and it regarded the bullet holes found in the Taylor's neighbors' apartments.

Kavosaye Philips mother, Wanda McIntosh, says he was also shot while sleeping in his Grand Rapids home. He died over the summer due to street violence, after being reported on months before for being severely bruised after a police altercation.

Philips' mother says months later she has no information on how he died, or even how his face got so 'messed up' before he died.

A Grand Rapids organization born out of the initial May 31 George Floyd protest, Family Over Everything, got the two families together to hopefully get some of their questions answered.

The president of Family over Everything, Deedee Chaunte says the only thing that has changed about the protests the weather.

"Cold doesn't stop these injustices from happening, so cold weather will not stop us from fighting these injustices," Chaunte said.

Below are the lists of demands that happened during the protest from various family members and organizers at Saturdays March.

Breonna Taylor's cousin, Tawanna Gordon, said that Police Chief Eric Payne told her she could have a seat on the police citizen review board. She wants to speak for her community based on her experience. She believes that being Black shouldn't be enough to put you on the board, but they need Black people personally affected by what's happening in their communities.

Kavosaye Phillips' mother asked that someone in the police department reach out and let her see the body cam footage of the night her son was beaten, which was months before his death. She has a meeting with Chief Payne, Wednesday Oct, 7.

Family Over Everything asked that people still show up despite the weather. They are asking that Grand Rapidians 'keep showing up' until police brutality is no longer an issue.

