Two motorcyclists hurt after car pulls in front of them in Ottawa County

The pair were both wearing helmets at the time and were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

GEORGETOWN TWP, Mich. — Two people were hurt after a car pulled out in front of a motorcycle Monday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash at the intersection of Baldwin Street and Schoolside Drive in Georgetown Township.

Crash scene investigators said the 71-year-old woman in a car stopped at a stop sign on Schoolside Drive, waiting to turn east on Baldwin Street.

She told police there was a westbound vehicle in the right lane that was turning north on Schoolside Drive, so she believed traffic was clear.

That's when she pulled into the path of a motorcycle.

The 31-year-old motorcyclist told authorities a similar account. Both he and his 34-year-old passenger were sent to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

