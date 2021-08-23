Two motorcyclists hurt after car pulls in front of them in Ottawa County

GEORGETOWN TWP, Mich. — Two people were hurt after a car pulled out in front of a motorcycle Monday afternoon.
Just before 2 p.m., the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash at the intersection of Baldwin Street and Schoolside Drive in Georgetown Township.
Crash scene investigators said the 71-year-old woman in a car stopped at a stop sign on Schoolside Drive, waiting to turn east on Baldwin Street.
She told police there was a westbound vehicle in the right lane that was turning north on Schoolside Drive, so she believed traffic was clear.
That's when she pulled into the path of a motorcycle.
The 31-year-old motorcyclist told authorities a similar account. Both he and his 34-year-old passenger were sent to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
