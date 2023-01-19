x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

2 seriously injured after collision involving house in Kalamazoo

Both drivers suffered significant but non-life threatening injuries, authorities say.
Credit: Kalamazoo Public Safety Department

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people were seriously injured after two cars crashed into a home in Kalamazoo Thursday evening.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the crash happened on the 300 block of West Hopkins Street around 7:30 p.m.

Officers responding to the scene say they found the two cars seriously damaged after leaving the roadway and hitting a nearby house. The front porch of the home was destroyed in the crash.

Both drivers suffered significant but non-life threatening injuries, authorities say.

Alcohol is not considered a factor in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100 / kalamazoosilentobserver.com. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Grand Rapids parents call for more security measures in district after second gun found this school year

Before You Leave, Check This Out