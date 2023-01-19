2 seriously injured after collision involving house in Kalamazoo

Both drivers suffered significant but non-life threatening injuries, authorities say.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people were seriously injured after two cars crashed into a home in Kalamazoo Thursday evening.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the crash happened on the 300 block of West Hopkins Street around 7:30 p.m.

Officers responding to the scene say they found the two cars seriously damaged after leaving the roadway and hitting a nearby house. The front porch of the home was destroyed in the crash.

Both drivers suffered significant but non-life threatening injuries, authorities say.

Alcohol is not considered a factor in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100 / kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

