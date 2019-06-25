GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Two more shootings in Grand Rapids join the rash of incidents police are working to investigation.

According to police, a woman was shot multiple times while inside a car early Tuesday morning. It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Dickinson Street SW near the corner of Division Avenue on the city's southwest side.

The woman was shot in the leg and arm inside a vehicle parked in front of a house in the area. She is expected to be okay. Police did not provide suspect description and it's unclear if anyone was arrested in the incident.

A second shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at a home on the city's northwest side -- near Jennette Street near 12th Avenue. No one was hit in the incident.

Grand Rapids Police have had their hands full, with open investigations on five other shootings that have taken place over the weekend and into Monday morning.

Investigators have not found connections between any of the shootings, thus far.

If anyone has information about any of the shooting incidents from this weekend, contact the police department at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

