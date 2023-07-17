Two teenagers arrested in Ottawa County for stealing car, crashing into a home

Two 15-year-olds were arrested, while more suspects remain on the loose.

ALLENDALE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two teenagers are in custody, facing multiple charges related to car break ins and thefts.

Around 6:30 Sunday morning, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to Lake Michigan Drive near Avery Avenue in Allendale Township.

A caller reported suspects looking into cars and trying to get into them.

When deputies arrived, the suspects took off in three vehicles, all of which were found to be stolen. One of the vehicles, a Jeep, crashed into a home near Fillmore and 48th Streets. No one was in the house at the time and it sustained only minor damage.

Two 15-year-olds were taken into custody. One of the suspects was cut on their finger and had to be taken to the hospital for stitches. They face multiple charges, including home invasion, unlawfully driving away an automobile (UDAA), flee and elude and larceny from vehicles.

Captain Jake Sparks says car break ins have been on the rise recently, and urges people to properly lock their cars.

"We just implore people to please keep your keys out of your car and lock up your cars or keep them inside a locked garage that isn't accessible," says Sparks. "So in this incident that the homeowners had, they just raised their garage door to get ready to go to church or whatever in the morning. And that allowed access to the thieves to get in there and steal the car."

The other two stolen vehicles were recovered in Grand Rapids, but the remaining suspects have not been found.

