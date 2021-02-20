Two teens hurt after rollover crash in Ottawa County

Deputies say one of the teens wasn't wearing her seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Overnight Saturday, two 17-year-old girls crashed in Ottawa County, one was ejected from the car, the sheriff's office said.

The crash happened in Georgetown Township on southbound 48th Avenue near Barry Street around 2:25 a.m., according to a press release from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

The passenger was not wearing her seatbelt and was thrown from the car after it rolled multiple times, the sheriff's office said. Fortunately, both teens are expected to be okay. They were taken to DeVos Children's Hospital for further treatment.

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the driver lost control but are continuing to investigate the crash.

