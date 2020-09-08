Two teens injured in Ottawa County car crash

The 18-year-old driving the F-150 and his 16-year-old passenger both received serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two teens were injured in a Sunday morning car crash.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said around 11:16 a.m. they responded to the scene at 144th Avenue and Tyler Street.

The investigation determined that a Ford F-150, driven by an 18-year-old Holland man, failed to stop at a stop sign on Tyler Street. The pick-up truck drove into the path of a Chevy transport van.

The collision forced both vehicles off the road, and the van landed on its side.

The van was driven by a 26-year-old West Olive resident and there were seven passengers. The driver and one passenger had non-life threatening injuries; the six other passengers were not injured.

