Two teens with guns arrested after making threats at the Rapid Central Station

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two teens are in custody after Grand Rapids police say they had guns and were making threats at the Rapid Central Station downtown.

The incident happened Monday, March 20 after 4:30 p.m.

People who work in the area told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that kids fighting at or near the station is not an uncommon sight, especially after 3 p.m. when school's out. Sometimes the fights even spill out into the street.

"The kids get out of school and they don't have anything to do and they fight with each other? I'm not quite sure," said a woman who preferred not to share her name.

She works at a business across the street from the Rapid Central Station and was taking the bus home from work around 4:30 p.m. Monday when she saw a big scene.

"Bunch of cop cars and people around," she said. "There was no one fighting when I walked back there, but it's definitely impactful, like, oh, I'm going to get on the bus and now there's a bunch of cop cars by the bus station. What's going on? Something I should be aware of?"

The Grand Rapids Police Department responded to the bus station after Rapid security told them threats were made and some of the suspects reportedly had guns.

Two teens were arrested: an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old. Both were charged with Concealed Carry of a Weapon.

It's unclear if the fight they were involved in occurred on a bus or on the platform.

People who work in the district say fights are a recurring problem.

"If fights are happening then you're trying to protect yourself, but it's not a great look, especially for folks who want to be in the neighborhood in the business district or even riding the bus."

A spokesperson for Grand Rapids Public Schools said the suspects involved in this latest incident are not GRPS students.

A spokesperson for the Rapid said in a short statement Wednesday... "The Rapid has been working with GRPS Public Safety and GRPD to enhance security and safety measures for Rapid Central Station."

This woman hopes the city and nearby businesses can work together to tackle the problem.

"There's probably other options we can explore too. After-school programs. Making sure kids are getting picked up or involved in other things besides just hanging out is always great."

When it comes to addressing safety overall, The Grand Rapids Police Department told 13 ON YOUR SIDE to refer to the Rapid for comment.

