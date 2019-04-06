Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a retirement community early Tuesday morning.

The fire started about 2 a.m. at the Sentinel Pointe Retirement Community in Cascade. Firefighters were able to knock down the flames by 2:30 a.m.

Cascade Fire Chief Adam Magers confirmed with 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the fire started on the stove inside one of the second floor apartments, then spread to the cabinets, causing intense smoke. All the residents on the second floor were evacuated to the dining hall.

According to Magers, crews were able to do some overhaul and once the smoke was cleared from the second and third floors they were able to get the residents back inside and to bed.

One of the residents was taken to the hospital for treatment. A firefighter was also attended to for smoke inhalation.

