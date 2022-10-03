Two Van Gogh events coming to Grand Rapids, BBB says be aware of scams

Beyond Van Gogh announced it will happen at DeVos Place, while Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience hasn't listed a location yet.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two similar events coming to Grand Rapids have people asking what is Van Gogh-ing on?

The Better Business Bureau says the most important thing is to make sure you know exactly what you're buying.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience and Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience are, in fact, two separate events and you may have bought tickets to one thinking you were going to the other.

"There's a lot of the Van Gogh immersive experience type events going on all over the country as a matter of fact," says Claire Rosenzweig, president and CEO of the BBB of Metro New York.

And with the events so similarly named, details are more important.

"The key here is just like with anything, before you purchase a ticket to go anywhere, you want to read everything very, very carefully," says Rosenzweig.

Even the two events websites are almost identical, despite being two different things entirely.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is hosted by a company called Fever.

A viewer reached out to us concerned they may have been scammed after buying tickets to this event. Fever doesn't have the best reviews on BBB's website.

"Currently they do have a C rating," says Rosenzweig. "They are not an accredited business."

But that doesn't mean the event is a fake. Reviews on the website say people have had customer service concerns, but none claim the event never happened.

Beyond Van Gogh announced it will happen at DeVos Place, while Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience hasn't listed a location yet.

"Some of these events hold the location sort of as a big surprise to the very end, you know, with a location to be announced," says Rosenzweig.

But the BBB says that's not unusual.

"This is one of the ways that the companies sort of build excitement," she says.

So with tickets to both events now on sale, the BBB says always make sure the dates and other information on your tickets all matches up.

"The bottom line is, as a consumer, you should feel comfortable with the transaction," says Rosenzweig. "If you're not comfortable with the transaction, you have options."

We reached out to Fever for comment on their event, but have not received a response.

