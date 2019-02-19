KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office said they will identify the victims of a deadly shooting that left three children and one woman dead pending autopsies. However, two of the children were identified as Tri County Area Schools students in a letter from the district's superintendent.

Two sisters, Cassidy and Kyrie Rodery, were victims in the shooting at a home on 19 Mile Road in Solon Township, according to the letter.

"It is with extreme sorrow that I share with you that two of the children involved were Tri County Area Schools elementary students," Superintendent Allen Cumings said.

Police said on Monday that all the children are elementary age or younger.

Cassidy was in first grade at MacNaughton Elementary. Her teacher, Mrs. Kelley, remembered Cassidy as being "a friend to everyone, a hard worker, and was always on task."

Kyrie was a third grader at Sand Lake Elementary. The letter said Kyrie was "a sweet girl who enjoyed playing and being active." Her teacher, Mrs. Schnepp, also included sentiment about the girl. Schnepp said Kyrie "loved to read, always volunteered to help others, her classmates loved her, and [sic] she was a good friend."

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking residents who live near the scene of the shooting to give police any security footage that would aid the investigation. They also asked the public to contact police at 616-632-6125 if they saw a vehicle like this one between noon and 3 p.m. on Monday.

The Kent County Sheriff Michelle Lajoye-Young said they do not believe there is a suspect at large nor an urgent public safety threat.

Lajoye-Young said that they are investigating the possibility of a murder-suicide, but investigators are keeping an open mind as they proceed.

The Sheriff's Office believes a second crime scene exists, and it might be the location of several of the shootings.

"It's always hard when there's a death in the community, but it's absolutely the most difficult when kids are involved," said Lajoye-Young.

Residents can call the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6125 if they have information that would help the investigation. Anyone wishing to report information anonymously can call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

