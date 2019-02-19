KENT COUNTY, Mich. — There is new information about the shooting deaths of four people in northern Kent County Tuesday.

The victims have been identified as three children and a woman. We confirmed that two of the victims were students at Tri-County Schools.

The victim's bodies were found at a home on 19 Mile Road in Solon Township Monday.

Tuesday, the Superintendent of Tri-County Schools confirmed for us two of the victims, Cassidy Rodery and her sister Kyrie Rodery, attended school in the district.

The superintendent sent a letter home to parents sharing memories of the girls.

Cassidy was a student at MacNaughton Elementary. Her teacher described the first grader as a friend to everyone, a hard worker and was always on task.

Kyrie was a third grader at Sand Lake Elementary and is described as a sweet girl who enjoyed playing and being active. Kyrie's teacher said the little girl loved to read, always volunteered to help others, her classmates loved her, and she was a good friend.

As far as the investigation is concerned, police are waiting for an autopsy report before releasing more information about the shootings. They say they are investigating the possibility of murder-suicide and do not believe there is a suspect at large.

“Very sad. Very, very sad. It's always hard when there's deaths in the community, and it's absolutely the most difficult when there's children involved. It's been very difficult for our investigators and I'm sure it is for the community as well,” said Kent County Sheriff Lajoye-Young.

Investigators believe a second crime scene exists that is different from the home where the bodies were found. It may be where some of the shootings took place.

We are still waiting for the sheriff's department to confirm the names of the other victims. We also expect to learn more concerning when the autopsy results will be released.

We did speak with neighbors about the shooting. The man who lives across the street says he didn't see or hear anything unusual and he's having trouble finding words to describe his feelings.