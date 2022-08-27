Police searching for suspect vehicle after two women, infant shot in Portage

A 22-year-old Kalamazoo woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other woman and an infant are hospitalized, but their conditions are unknown at this time.

PORTAGE, Michigan — A man was arrested and another suspect is sought after two women and an infant were shot Friday night, Portage Public Safety confirms.

Police responded to a shooting between two cars on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp of I-94 around 10:50 p.m.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found two women and an infant suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 22-year-old woman from Kalamazoo was transported to Borgess Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The other woman and the baby were transported to Bronson Hospital, but their conditions are unknown at this time.

A 42-year-old man from Kalamazoo was spotted trying to leave the area and enter a passing car. He was arrested near the scene on unrelated warrants.

A second suspect vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting is still on the loose. Police describe it as a dark-colored Pontiac Grand Am.

Police found an AR-15 rifle at the scene that was reported stolen from Kalamazoo County in 2016.

