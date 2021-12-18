Police investigating after U-Haul containing catalytic converters crashes in Grand Rapids

Police say the driver and passenger of the U-Haul fled the scene and have not yet been located.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Deputies from the Kent County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a U-Haul containing catalytic converters crashed near a Walgreens Friday night.

Police say the crash happened at the Walgreens on Plainfield Avenue in Grand Rapids. The driver and passenger fled from the crash and were unable to be located. Deputies found stolen catalytic converters and other stolen property in the back of the U-Haul.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

