U-Michigan won't drop GOP donor's name over 'witches' remark

Weiser called Gov. Whitmer and two other Democrats "witches," adding that the GOP would prepare for a "burning at the stake" in the 2022 election.

DETROIT, Michigan — The University of Michigan will keep the name of a prominent Michigan Republican on a campus building, despite his description of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and two other Democrats as "witches."

President Mark Schlissel wrote in a letter Thursday to people who want Weiser Hall renamed that Ron Weiser 's remarks were "misogynistic and violent, but that he 'has done much good'" and that the naming of a building was part of a donation agreement.

During a March meeting with Republican activists, Weiser called Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson "witches" and said the GOP would prepare for a "burning at the stake" in the 2022 election. He later said his remarks were "poorly chosen."

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.