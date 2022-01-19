U. of Michigan reaches $490M abuse settlement

Attorney Parker Stinar says that 1,050 survivors will share in the settlement.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan has agreed to a $490 million settlement with hundreds of people who say they were sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor at the school.

Attorney Parker Stinar says Wednesday that 1,050 survivors will share in the settlement, which was reached the night before.

University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald confirmed the settlement and said a statement would be released later Wednesday.

Dr. Robert Anderson died in 2008.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.