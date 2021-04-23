U. of Michigan will require vaccinations to live on campus

Officials says the requirement will allow residence halls to operate safely at near-normal capacity.

LANSING, Mich. — The University of Michigan will require COVID-19 vaccinations for students who live on its Ann Arbor campus this fall.

President Mark Schlissel said Friday that shots won't be mandated for faculty, staff and others students “at this time,” but he strongly encouraged everyone to be vaccinated.

Officials says the requirement will allow residence halls to operate safely at near-normal capacity. In the weeks ahead, the university will start to excuse vaccinated students from mandatory coronavirus testing.

Those who are vaccinated will not have to self-quarantine after an exposure to a close contact as long as they don't have symptoms.

