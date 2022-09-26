Unidentified body found floating in Lake Michigan, investigators say

Police were called to the Village of Michiana, a town near the Indiana border, around noon on the report of a body floating in the water.

MICHIANA, Mich. — Authorities are investigating after a body was found floating in Lake Michigan Monday.

Police were called to the 4000 block of Lakeshore Drive in the Village of Michiana, a town near the Indiana border, around noon.

There, they found the body of a white or light-skinned black man in his 30s, who is 6'0 or 6'1 tall and has a medium build.

Authorities are unable to identify the man. An autopsy is scheduled at the Western Michigan University School of Medicine on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Beach/Michiana Police Department at 269-469-1884.

