Union High School head football coach suspended after suspected drunk driving arrest

The alleged incident happened in Muskegon County and did not involve GRPS or any of the district's students, the school said.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools has suspended the head football coach of Union High School after an alleged drunk driving incident Monday.

Don Fellows, 48, is facing failure to stop at the scene of a personal injury accident, operating while intoxicated, and failure to stop after a collision charges.

He's expected to be arraigned on Monday.

“We are saddened by these developments but committed to ensuring continuity for our scholar-athletes. A replacement coach will be appointed as soon as possible,” GRPS Executive Director of Athletics Kurt Johnson said. “Our focus is and always has been on the best interest of the scholars we serve. We know that their participation on the Union High School football team has been enriching and we won’t allow that to change.”

Assistant Coach Scott Van Essen is taking over as interim head coach effective immediately.

Fellows previously coached the Grand Rapids Christian High School football team, leading them to a state championship in 2012. He also posted the winningest record of all time at GRCH.

When Fellows joined Union's football program in 2020, the Red Hawks had lost 43 straight games and hadn't won since 2015.

Fellows was instrumental in rebuilding the high school football program.

Union's next home game is Friday versus Zeeland West.



