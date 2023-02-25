Union High School principal reacts to one of his students being featured in New York Times migrant child labor investigation

A 15-year-old Union High School student was identified as an employee of Hearthside Food Solutions in Kentwood.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A New York Times investigation accuses a Grand Rapids-area food manufacturer of exploiting migrant child labor laws, and names a Grand Rapids high school student as one of the company's employees.

Hearthside Food Solutions in Kentwood is alleged to have knowingly hired children with false identities. The article identifies a 15-year-old student of Union High School, a Grand Rapids Public School, as an employee at Hearthside.

When he read the article, Union principal Aaron Roussey was shocked one of his own students was in this situation.

"The safety of our kids is number one," says Roussey. "That is my main concern every day."

Roussey says its the school's job to provide information and resources outside the classroom, and has reached out to the student's family to offer help.

"You'd think education is just about education," he says. "But so many times, it's about what happens outside of the school day."

Roussey personally knows the student that was identified in the article, who is from Guatemala.

Kent County politicians are responding to the story, as well.

In a statement, state representative Carol Glanville of Walker says in part:

"I've worked with immigrant and refugee children and families throughout my career. The weight these kids carry, separated from home and thrust into adult responsibilities at such a young age, is unimaginable. It breaks my heart to see them further victimized. We must do better."

State representative Rachel Hood of Grand Rapids also provided a statement, saying in part:

"Child labor is not an acceptable way to solve the human resources challenges our companies face."

At Union High School, Roussey says the article was eye-opening, and a chance to better improve student safety.

"We have students who work and, you know, it's one of those things where, you know, they're balancing work and school, like so many teenagers have to do at times," says Roussey.

"At the same time, you know, we just want to make sure that we are monitoring the student making sure that they're okay. And that's where we need to dig deeper and ask more questions if we feel like something is off."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.