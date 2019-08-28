GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two teenagers have gunshot wounds, and Grand Rapids police are looking for suspects who escaped in a vehicle after the shots were fired.

The shooting occurred on Ravnie Drive NW near Tremont Boulevard NW about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Sgt. Cathy Williams said at a press conference that there were two teenage victims with minor gunshot wounds. Police originally said the victims were former Grand Rapids Public Schools' students, but they later clarified that they are current students in the district.

However, Williams said Wednesday the shooting was "not school related at all."

Grand Rapids Public Schools said one student is from Innovation Central High School and one is from Union High School. The district says both students have been suspended pending the outcome of the police investigation.

According to Brad Lundvick, principal at nearby CA Frost Middle High School, the building was placed on a temporary lockdown. Once GRPD alerted the school's public safety team that the area was clear, the lockdown was lifted. Dismissal time was slightly impacted.

Williams said multiple vehicles were involved in the shooting. The two victims were in one car when another vehicle pulled alongside and one or more people inside started shooting.

"I heard a pop, pop, pop," recalls neighbor Tami Brott. "Then pop, pop, pop, pop. Then we just heard really loud, 'Oh my God, somebody call 9-1-1'."

Sgt. Williams says a neighbor on Ravine Drive came outside and may have intervened in some way to stop the shooting. He was not injured.

A K-9 track was used to track the suspects but could not locate them.

One of the injured teenagers left the scene in another vehicle and was located later during a traffic stop at Van Buren and 11th Street NW.

The shooters are not under arrest.

"We do not have any suspects in custody," confirms Sgt. Wiliams.

Grand Rapids Public Schools said they are taking extra safety measures to ensure the safety of the staff and students.

