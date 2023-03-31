United Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Gerald R. Ford International Airport

13 ON YOUR SIDE'S tower cam caught it all on video.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — There was an emergency landing Friday night at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

United Flight 261 was on originally scheduled to go to Chicago, Illinois from Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to the app "Flight Aware."

It was diverted to Grand Rapids after an initial report of control malfunction.

13 ON YOUR SIDE'S tower cam caught video of emergency vehicles waiting, right when the jet landed safely just after 7 p.m.

