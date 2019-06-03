GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Throughout the month of March, the United Way will be hosting collection drive across all of Kent County to collect much-needed household items, including toiletries, cleaning supplies, kitchen supplies, and baby items.

The collection drives will help to ease some burdens for local families in need.

Items may be dropped off:

The United Way is looking for the following items:

Bare Necessities: Shampoo, soap, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, toothpaste and brushes, socks, underwear, diapers and wipes.

Shampoo, soap, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, toothpaste and brushes, socks, underwear, diapers and wipes. Spring Cleaning: Buckets, disinfectant, dish soap, sponges, household cleaners, laundry soap, etc.

Buckets, disinfectant, dish soap, sponges, household cleaners, laundry soap, etc. Linens: Bath Towels, twin sheets, blankets, pillow cases, and pillows

United Way volunteers will sort and distribute donated items to various agencies that serve families in Kent County including Fulton Manor Family Emergency Shelter.

Visit www.hwmuw.org/fillthecart for more information.

