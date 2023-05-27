4 units responding to house fire in Sparta

Dispatch believes no one was injured in the fire. The extent of the damage is unknown at this time, but the fire was "well-involved."

SPARTA, Michigan — Multiple units are responding to a house fire in Sparta, Kent County Dispatch Authority confirmed.

The call arrived for assistance at 1:37 p.m. Officials say the fire is in the 1900 block of 15 Mile Road NE.

Dispatch believes no one was injured in the fire. The extent of the damage is unknown at this time, but the fire was "well-involved."

Four different units from the area are on-site to extinguish the flames.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

