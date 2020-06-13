Unity prayer walk held in Grand Rapids

“This is not a protest or riot of any sort,” the event page reads. “Our goal is to unify in prayer as one.”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A unity prayer walk is taking place right now in downtown Grand Rapids.

The event started at 12 p.m. at Rosa Parks Circle, and the group plans to walk to the Grand Rapids Police Department and pray with officers.

“Come out and join youth, pastors, law enforcement, and people of various backgrounds as we unify as one in prayer,” the event page reads. “Prayers will be rendered for our city, nation, leaders, law enforcement etc. There will be various people from various ages, denominations, and ethnicity's rendering prayers.”

As of Saturday afternoon, 183 people responded as being interested in the event.

According to event organizer Tim Gray, GRPD Chief Eric Payne and Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss both confirmed they would be participating in the event.

Yesterday, hundreds of protesters marched through Grand Rapids in remembrance of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old who was killed by Louisville police in March.

Another event, called “Solidarity for BLM Protest,” is scheduled for this evening at 4:30 p.m. As of 1 p.m. Saturday, this demonstration had 3.3K people interested.

