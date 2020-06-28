UP town will permanently honor author, scientist, engineer

All were born in Ishpeming between 1903 and 1912.

ISHPEMING, Mich — An Upper Peninsula town is honoring three notable residents.

They include John Voelker, a Michigan Supreme Court justice from the 1950s who wrote a book that was turned into a popular movie, “Anatomy of a Murder.”

The Three Sons of Ishpeming Memorial will also salute 1951 Nobel Prize-winning scientist Glenn Seaborg and aircraft designer Clarence “Kelly” Johnson.

All were born in Ishpeming between 1903 and 1912.

The foundation was recently poured, and the memorial is expected to be finished by fall.

Artistic creator Mike Lempinen says the sculpture soon will be cast in bronze.

