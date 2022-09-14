'It's more freedom': Event in Rockford to help adults with disabilities live independently

"It's pretty amazing living on my own. Don't have mom or dad around. It's more freedom. You learn to do stuff on your own," said a Homes Giving Hope resident.

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Many adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities end up living with their aging parents because they can't live on their own without some help.

A non-profit organization that opened in 2020 here in West Michigan is hoping to change that.

Homes Giving Hope allows adults the opportunity to live independently in a house with roommates and a resident advisor.

It all started when Sara Boven, co-founder, witnessed students with disabilities in the northern Kent County school districts feeling stuck in their dependency on their families.

There are now two Homes Giving Hope in the Rockford area: one for women and a new home that just opened its doors to three male residents.

What makes it all worth it for nonprofit leaders is how much their residents enjoy their independence.

"It's pretty, pretty amazing living on my own. Don't have mom or dad around. It's more freedom. You learn to do stuff on your own," said Walter Alvesteffer, a Homes Giving Hope resident.

"They can move out, live on their own in a supportive environment with light support so that they can learn new skills, make choices and move into home independent living," Boven said.

There's already a waiting list of more than 30 people hoping to move into their residences. Homes Giving Hope plans to continue to expand and offer independent living.

A big fundraising event is coming up later this month to help make that happen.

You can join 13 On Your Side's Juliet Dragos for the Boots and Bling Gala on Sept. 29 at the Hydrangea Blu Barn in Rockford. Tickets are $100 and are available until Wednesday, Sept. 14. You can buy them here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.