Gonorrhea cases increase in Ottawa County over the past year

The department is reminding people to get tested yearly for sexually transmitted diseases.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Health officials in Ottawa County are reporting a steady increase in the number of gonorrhea cases over the last year especially in young adults.

Health experts believe the pandemic has made the case numbers even worse as more people were reluctant to seek testing or to maintain their sexual health.

Symptoms include a burning sensation, discharge, or bleeding.

The department says gonorrhea can cause serious health issues if it goes untreated.

Getting tested requires a quick urine sample and can be done at your doctor.

