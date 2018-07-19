Wednesday night 13 ON YOUR SIDE learned that 22 -year-old Alyssa Clark has been given the OK to receive a kidney transplant.

Clark was diagnosed with end-stage renal disease in January of 2017 and was searching desperately for a kidney with her family.

According to the family, the new donor is someone who specifically asked that the kidney be donated to Alyssa. We are told the donor is under the age of 18 and brain dead. The surgery is expected to happen either late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning at Mercy Hospital.

“This has kind of been a long ride and I’m scared and I’m nervous,” Marge Nichols told 13 ON YOUR SIDE, Wednesday night. “So grateful to the other family. I can’t imagine what they’re going through but this will be a blessing for us,” she continued as she began to cry."

(This is a developing story.)

