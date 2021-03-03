UPS looking to hire 120 employees in Grand Rapids area

While the positions are currently part-time, UPS says that 56% of their full-time employees began in part-time positions.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — UPS announced Tuesday that it plans on hiring 120 employees in the Grand Rapids area to offset the labor shortage in the shipping industry. The company is hiring for package handlers.

While the positions are currently part-time, UPS says that 56% of their full-time employees began in part-time positions.

The jobs offer competitive pay beginning at $17/hour depending on location, shift and position. Yearly raises are included. UPS also provides benefits, retirement contributions, tuition assistance and a discounted stock purchase program.

The UPS in Wyoming at 5757 Clyde Park SW is currently hiring. Those interested can apply by clicking here.

