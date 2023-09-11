x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Michigan State Police: One dead after car leaves US 131 near Cedar Springs, crashes into tree

The left lane of southbound US 131 north of 17 Mile Road in Cedar Springs was closed for about two hours. It has since reopened.
Credit: WZZM

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — One person is dead after a single vehicle left the highway Monday morning and crashed into a tree. 

Michigan State Police from the Grand Rapids post said around 8:30 a.m. that the left southbound lane of US 131 north of 17 Mile Road was closed due to a crash. Investigators believe a car went off of the highway on the left side and struck a tree, killing one person. 

The southbound lane was closed for about two hours while first responders tended to the crash. It has since been reopened to traffic.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Ford Museum hosts community 9/11 remembrance event

Before You Leave, Check This Out