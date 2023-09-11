Michigan State Police: One dead after car leaves US 131 near Cedar Springs, crashes into tree

The left lane of southbound US 131 north of 17 Mile Road in Cedar Springs was closed for about two hours. It has since reopened.

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — One person is dead after a single vehicle left the highway Monday morning and crashed into a tree.

Michigan State Police from the Grand Rapids post said around 8:30 a.m. that the left southbound lane of US 131 north of 17 Mile Road was closed due to a crash. Investigators believe a car went off of the highway on the left side and struck a tree, killing one person.

The southbound lane was closed for about two hours while first responders tended to the crash. It has since been reopened to traffic.

Grand Rapids post troopers are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on S/B US-131 North of 17 Mile Road. Preliminary reports are that a vehicle went off the roadway to the left and struck a tree. The left lane is currently closed and motorists are encouraged to seek an 1/ pic.twitter.com/y5LZ1z2upI — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) September 11, 2023

