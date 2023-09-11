Michigan State Police: One dead after car leaves US 131 near Cedar Springs, crashes into tree

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — One person is dead after a single vehicle left the highway Monday morning and crashed into a tree.
Michigan State Police from the Grand Rapids post said around 8:30 a.m. that the left southbound lane of US 131 north of 17 Mile Road was closed due to a crash. Investigators believe a car went off of the highway on the left side and struck a tree, killing one person.
The southbound lane was closed for about two hours while first responders tended to the crash. It has since been reopened to traffic.
