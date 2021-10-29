US-131 construction delayed again, MDOT aiming for early November reopen

The project was originally supposed to end in September.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Drivers who use US-131 through the S-Curve will have to wait another week for construction to end.

MDOT announced the delay Friday and says "Everything that could go wrong, has gone wrong."

The project was originally supposed to end in September. Now MDOT is targeting November 5 as the completion date.

Until then, lane closures will be in effect in both directions of US-131 between Franklin Street and I-196.

