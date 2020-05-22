MSP: Two people hospitalized after crash on US-131

The driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash on US-131 south of West River Drive Thursday evening.

According to a press release from the Michigan State Police Rockford Post, it happened around 6:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes of US-131.

A 2003 Ford Fusion driven, by a 23-year-old Cedar Springs woman, exited the roadway, struck a guardrail, then spun back into the northbound lanes.

When emergency crews got on scene, the passenger in the Ford Fusion was unconscious. They regained consciousness while being treated at the scene of the crash. The 24-year-old, also from Cedar Springs, was taken to Spectrum-Butterworth Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver was also taken to the hospital, suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

MSP said crews needed to shut down the northbound US-131 to one lane while troopers investigated the crash. All lanes were reopened a few hours later.

The press release said MSP troopers were assisted at the crash by L.I.F.E. Ambulance, Plainfield Township Fire Department, and Nelson’s Towing.

The incident remains under investigation.

