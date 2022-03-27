x
NB US-131 closed due to crash

It is unknown what led to the crash at this time.
The crash happened early Sunday morning.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Northbound US-131 is closed between 28th Street and Burton Street due to a crash.

The crash happened early Sunday morning. It is unknown what led to the crash at this time.

The freeway remains closed for investigation. Drivers should find an alternate route.

This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates.

