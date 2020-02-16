PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was killed in a crash on northbound U.S.-131 near 6 Mile Road Saturday morning.

Michigan State Police said the crash occurred around 4 a.m. in Plainfield Township. The preliminary investigation found that a Chevrolet Cruze was reported as "driving recklessly shortly before the crash."

The car went off the road and overturned multiple times, police said.

Only the driver was in the car, and they were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.