65-year-old man killed in rollover crash on US-131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was killed in a rollover crash on US-131 around midnight Thursday, according to the Michigan State Police.

The crash happened near on the 68th Street exit. The 65-year-old man had been driving a small convertible southbound when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled, police say.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

