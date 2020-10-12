US-31 back open after drawbridge crash involving semi blocks traffic

As of 4:15 p.m., Southbound US-31 is back open.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Update (4:15) - Southbound US-31 is back open.

Update (2 p.m.) – Some traffic is now making its way through on the southbound lanes, although most vehicles are being diverted through Spring Lake.

Clarification/2:30 p.m. UPDATE: Only the traffic backed up behind the crash to VanWagoner Road was being allowed to pass through the area. All other southbound traffic was/is being diverted off at VanWagoner Road. Any traffic coming through Spring Lake or Ferrysburg attempting to head south was being diverted back through Spring Lake.

Original Story

Police are on the scene of an injury crash on southbound U.S. 31 just north of the Grand River drawbridge.

A jackknifed semitrailer is involved in the crash, and all southbound lanes are blocked.

