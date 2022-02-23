US-31, M-104 bridge construction to resume Sunday

Construction will cause numerous traffic changes Grand Haven, Ferrysburg and the Village of Spring Lake.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The bridge rehabilitation work on the US-31 Bascule Bridge over Grand River and five other structures nearby on US-31 and M-104 will soon resume in Grand Haven, Ferrysburg and the Village of Spring Lake.

Bridge construction is set to resume on Feb. 27, 2022. Work on southbound US-31 is planned for March 1, 2022.

The construction will cause southbound US-31 traffic to be shifted onto northbound US-31. The southbound US-31 bridge deck over Third Street will be rehabilitated, along with bridge deck over M-104 and the southbound US-31 bridge over the South Channel.

To avoid congestion and delays, southbound US-31 through traffic is being detoured using I-96, M-231 and M-45.

The information below are the anticipated traffic changes:

NORTHBOUND US-31

NB US-31 will be reduced to two lanes of travel from Jackson Street to M-104 and one lane of travel from M-104 to Third Street.

Access to M-104 will remain open.

Access to Third Street will remain open.

Access to Harbor Island Drive will remain open.

Access to Adams Street will remain open.

Access to Jackson Street will remain open.

SOUTHBOUND US-31

SB US-31 will be reduced to one lane of travel from Third Street to Jackson Street.

Access to EB M-104 exit ramp will be closed. A detour route will be trail blazed rerouting traffic via the 3rd Street interchange.

Access from WB M-104/Pine Street entrance ramp will be closed. A detour route will be trail blazed rerouting traffic via NB US-31 and Van Wagoner Street interchange.

Access to Third Street will remain open.

Access to Harbor Island Drive will be closed.

Access to Adams Street will be closed.

Access to Jackson Street will remain open.

SB US-31 thru traffic is being detoured utilizing I-96, M-231, and M-45.

EASTBOUND M-104

EB M-104 will remain open from Pine Street.

Ramp from NB US-31 to EB M-104 will remain open.

Ramp from SB US-31 to EB M-104 will be closed. A detour route will be trail blazed rerouting traffic via the 3rd Street interchange.

WESTBOUND M-104

WB M-104 will be reduced to one lane over the Spring Lake Channel and all traffic will be directed onto Pine Street.

Ramp from WB M-104/Pine Street to SB US-31 will be closed. A detour route will be trail blazed rerouting traffic via NB US-31 to Van Wagoner Street interchange.

Access to Pine St will remain open.

Access to NB US-31 will remain open.

LOCAL STREETS – CITY OF GRAND HAVEN

Northbound 7th Street access to NB US-31 will be closed. 7th Street will be closed at Madison Avenue.

Eastbound Jackson Street will have all lanes open.

Westbound Jackson Street will have all lanes open.

LOCAL STREETS – VILLAGE OF FERRYSBURG

Access to NB US-31 will remain open.

Ramp from WB M-104/Pine Street to SB US-31 will be closed. A detour route will be trail blazed rerouting traffic via NB US-31 to Van Wagoner Street interchange.

SB Pine Street will experience a lane drop from Third Street to SB US-31 ramp.

The NB US-31 Exit Ramp at Van Wagoner Street will be converted to an all-way stop.

The SB US-31 Exit Ramp at Van Wagoner Street will be converted to an all-way stop.

The SB US-31 Exit Ramp at 3rd Street will be converted to an all-way stop.

NON-MOTORIZED TRAVEL PATHWAY

The pathway trail along M-104 and US-31 will remain open.

The US-31 bascule bridge will remain inoperable until May 1, 2022.

No changes in traffic patterns are expected for the Village of Spring Lake's local streets.

You're asked to call MDOT at 231-777-3451 for any questions or concerns.

