Construction begins later this year to connect nearly 500 Cascade Township homes to the Grand Rapids water system because of PFAS contamination.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Construction begins later this year to connect nearly 500 Cascade Township homes to the Grand Rapids water system.

If the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 passes the U.S. Senate and is passed by President Joe Biden, the project will be fully funded to give people access to clean drinking water.

More than $7 Million in federal funding could soon be on the way after the bill passed the U.S. House. The funds would help connect homes near Thornapple River in Cascade Township to the Grand Rapids water system.

U.S. Representative Peter Meijer says he expects the bill will pass and help those affected by PFAS contamination.

"We have all confidence that it will go to the President's desk for a signature and be signed into law," he says.

PFAS is a collection of chemicals found in water wells and supplies across the state and country, with possible negative health effects. It made its way into the groundwater near Gerald R. Ford International Airport from toxic firefighting foam used there.

"In a lot of ways, this was a problem created by the federal government, it's only appropriate that there was a federal solution for it," Rep. Meijer says.

In a statement, the airport addressed the bill's passage:

"Thanks to Congressman Meijer, in collaboration with the City of Grand Rapids, Friday’s (6/10/22) announcement is very good news for the extension of public water service into Cascade Township. The Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority remains steadfast in our long-standing, data-driven efforts to understand more about PFAS and its impacts, which continues to be an evolving state and national conversation. The Airport remains engaged and committed to discussions with local, state and federal entities on these issues," Casey Ries, P.E., Engineering & Planning Director.

Back in 2020, 40 homes tested above the maximum contamination level for PFAS, and another 120 had a detection that didn't exceed the threshold. Township Manager Ben Swayze says it's crucial to get connected to the Grand Rapids water system to access clean drinking water.

"We're very hopeful that it'll go through and the funding will come down," he says.

He does acknowledge that there's mixed feeling from some residents about making the switch from well water to then get a water bill.

The contamination is fluid, and just because their house doesn't test positive today doesn't mean that it won't test positive tomorrow," Swayze says.

The City of Grand Rapids Water System Manager Wayne Jernberg says it'll be worth it to get safe water that is available even during an outage.

"While they'll see a bill, they're also going to get great quality service," he says. "Really, the city and the township are really anxious to kind of move forward and get this this contamination PFAS issue resolved in this area."

In a statement, a resident in Cascade Township shared his excitement about the news.

"The residents of this neighborhood are some of the kindest, most patient people I have ever met. I look forward to whatever positive outcomes can be realized through this whole ordeal, including the installation of infrastructure to provide all of us with safe water. As a father of two young kids, it will provide some much needed peace of mind," John Lipford says.

Phase one of construction would connect more than 250 homes to city water, and it's already paid for by grants from the state and the airport. Construction is expected to start in September.

Phase two of construction is expected to begin next year.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.