US: Man at Capitol riot hit cops 10 times with hockey stick

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. Right-wing extremism has previously mostly played out in isolated pockets of America or in smaller cities. In contrast, the deadly attack by rioters on the U.S. Capitol targeted the very heart of government. It brought together members of disparate groups, creating the opportunity for extremists to establish links with each other. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

DETROIT — Federal prosecutors in Detroit are disclosing more details about the alleged acts of a former Marine from Michigan who was at the U.S. Capitol riot. 

Authorities say Michael Foy of Wixom struck police at least 10 times with a hockey stick during the Jan. 6 attack. A judge says the 30-year-old Foy will remain locked up while facing charges in Washington. 

Prosecutor Hank Moon says Foy took multiple swings at police and subsequently crawled into the Capitol through a broken window. Investigators have the hockey stick. 

Foy is charged with assault and other crimes. 

