USDA report alleges pygmy hippo exhibited aggressive behaviors prior to killing antelope at John Ball Zoo

The USDA report says that the hippo "consistently exhibited behaviors noted as aggression by the keepers during at least eight introduction preparation events."

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released a report with details on the sitatunga killed by a pygmy hippopotamus at the John Ball Zoo.

The report used notes from zoo keepers and other information to inspect the incident in May when an adult male pygmy hippo, Jahari, killed an adult male sitatunga named Chopper.

The zoo said that they were attempting a controlled introduction of Jahari into a new multi-species habitat when he suddenly attacked Chopper and killed him.

The USDA report says that the hippo "consistently exhibited behaviors noted as aggression by the keepers during at least eight introduction preparation events." The report lists some of the behaviors as "marking of the exhibit, territorial aggression, charging at the door where the sitatunga was housed, grumbling noises with opening its mouth."

The report also notes that both animals were under stress during these introductions.

The USDA alleges that there were no individuals during the introductions that had direct knowledge and experience with introducing pygmy hippos with other species.

"Introduction of dangerous species of animals in the presence of behaviors consistent with incompatibility can lead to injury or death of animals involved," the report warned.

The John Ball Zoo has updated their animal safety policies following the incident.

According to zoo officials, there have been updates to protocols and procedures when introducing animals, like finding ways to change habitats for better safety and more reviews on the animals before introductions.

After an internal investigation, the zoo said that the incident was likely due to "individual animal behavior."

In a statement on the incident John Ball Zoo's CEO Peter D'Arienzo said:

"At John Ball Zoo, animal welfare is our number one priority, and as an institution we continuously work to improve our protocols and procedures to reflect that... As with any internal incident, we investigate, learn, train and grow so we can continue providing the best possible care for our animals."

John Ball Zoo officially opened their pygmy hippo exhibit in June of this year.

