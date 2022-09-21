USPS hosting 3 Grand Rapids job fairs in September

The United States Postal Service is hoping to fill multiple positions at several Grand Rapids locations through three job fairs.

USPS is hosting three different job fairs at locations around the city over the next week.

The postal service is hoping to hire for all USPS positions including City Carrier Assistant, Rural Carrier Associate and Mail Handler Assistant. The positions available are both part-time and full-time.

USPS Grand Rapids Job Fairs

Thursday, Sept. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Grand Rapids Priority Center

3500 Patterson Ave SE

Saturday, Sept. 24, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids Main Post Office

225 Michigan Ave

Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Grand Rapids Main Post Office

225 Michigan Ave

Potential applicants can receive assistance from USPS staff on site at the job fairs to answer questions and provide more information.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older and able to pass a drug screening and criminal background check. Applicants must also be available to work weekends and holidays.

The United States Postal Service is an equal opportunity employer offering a fast-paced, rewarding work environment with competitive compensation packages, on-the-job training, and opportunities for advancement.

To check current job postings and learn more about the positions, visit USPS.com/careers.

