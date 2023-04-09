USS Silversides to display beams from World Trade Center next week

The museum will display two beams recovered from the World Trade Center after the attacks and hold a ceremony to honor those who lost their lives.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The USS Silversides Museum in Muskegon is preparing to unveil a special display in remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The museum will be displaying two beams recovered from the World Trade Center after the attacks that took 2,996 lives.

As part of the display, the museum will be hosting several speakers and a flyover tribute to honor those who lost their lives. The submarine's engines will also be started as part of the ceremony.

Executive Director Bethann Egan said she hopes West Michiganders use the display as a learning opportunity with their families.

"We hope that people take advantage. This is a kid-friendly exhibit. So we're hoping, you know, that parents will take the opportunity to engage in conversation with their kids, that they'll be able to, you know, talk to them about where they were on September 11," Egan said. "Or for the young parents who weren't alive, you know, maybe learn something together with their children too."

The beams will be arriving at the USS Silversides Museum on Sept. 6 and be officially unveiled on Sept. 11. They will be available for viewing for one day only.

"I think that for all of us that were around during that time, we remember where we were and then we also remember the heroic efforts that day and the days to follow, so this is a chance to take part and and see something pretty amazing," Egan said.

