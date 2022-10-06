Utility pole catches fire in Walker

The fire burned out on its own shortly before 5 a.m.

WALKER, Mich. — A utility pole caught fire early Thursday morning, sending flames several dozen feet into the air.

The pole is located near the intersection of North Center Drive NW and Alpine Avenue NW in Walker, near several businesses.

The fire appeared to have started near the base of the pole and quickly traveled up the pole, engulfing it in flames.

13 ON YOUR SIDE crews at the scene report the fire department opted to let it burn out on its own rather than try to put it out themselves.

It's not clear what caused the fire or if it caused any power outages in the area.

