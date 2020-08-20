Alpine Ave. closed after driver hits multiple buildings

Alpine avenue between Leonard and Crosby is closed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A portion of Alpine Avenue in Grand Rapids is closed after a crash Thursday morning.

According to Grand Rapids Police, a man in a pickup truck was heading south on Alpine Avenue NW, just south of Crosby Street NW.

Police said the driver crossed the center line and struck a parked vehicle, then drove into the front porch of a house nearby.

The driver kept going into the parking lot of a laundromat and struck another vehicle before striking the building.

According to public safety, Alpine Avenue between Leonard Street NW and Crosby Street NW was closed Wednesday morning due to utility wires across the road. There was no timeline as to when the roadway would open.

The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated. He was not injured in the incident.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.