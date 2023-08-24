Vacant school in GR being turned into affordable housing

The project will convert the vacant school building into a total of 27 homes in a condominium association.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thursday, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II toured a former school that will be turned into affordable housing alongside the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) and local leaders in Grand Rapids.

The project will convert the vacant school building into a total of 27 homes in a condominium association.

“Our Make it in Michigan strategy is designed to help more people, businesses, and communities ‘make it’ here in Michigan,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “Whether it’s renovating the site of the former Seymour Christian School, or building affordable housing on abandoned land, the TIF program will create good-paying jobs, grow the economy, and lower costs for businesses and families looking for affordable housing options.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Public Act 90 of 2023 in July. A bill meant to unlock new tools to finance affordable housing and help communities address the shortage of affordable housing. The bill is hoped to help achieve the governor's goal of creating or preserving 75,000 housing units over the next five years.

“Part of our pledge as the new majority is to amplify the voices that have long gone ignored, and that’s why we are putting a special emphasis on passing legislation that will increase access to safe, affordable housing,” said Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids). “We are tackling this issue from every angle, from investing in housing programs and aid organizations to using new tools to encourage developers to break ground. No Michigander should be priced out of having a roof over their head.”

